Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Biological Chemistry

Boston’s Life Sciences Experiment

The flourishing biotech culture is creating opportunities—and challenges—for small companies and job seekers

by Lisa M. Jarvis
August 3, 2015 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 93, Issue 31
Advertisement

Most Popular in Biological Chemistry

Photo of Boston
Credit: Les Vants Aerial Photos/Shutterstcok/Yang Ku/C&EN

Take one densely populated metropolitan area. Drop in growth factors including top academic institutions and medical centers, a seemingly endless supply of fresh ideas for start-ups, a surge in funding for young biotech companies, and the imprimatur of big pharma. Let ferment. What do you get?

Boston. By all accounts—except perhaps those given by San Francisco boosters—it is the hottest place on Earth for biotech.

In the following pages, C&EN explores Boston’s bustling life sciences culture. We chronicle the rapid rise of Cambridge’s Kendall Square neighborhood, which in a decade has gone from biotech backwater to the place where every company is clamoring to be. But the rush into Kendall Square comes at a price: Rents are skyrocketing, and lab space is scarce. And as big pharma firms settle in, many wonder whether the innovative culture will be compromised.

We also check on the health of the job market for scientists in Boston and ask whether the proliferation of companies translates into career opportunities for chemists. As a test case, we examine the fate of the researchers who were laid off when Merck & Co. shut down Cubist Pharmaceuticals’ drug discovery operations earlier this year.

>> Read More: Keeping Up With The Pack In Boston

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE