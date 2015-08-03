Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Biological Chemistry

NIH Sets Ambitious Budget Goals For Dementia Research

by Andrea Widener
August 3, 2015 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 93, Issue 31
Advertisement

Most Popular in Biological Chemistry

For the first time, the National Institutes of Health has created an aspirational budget that outlines what it would take to support a full research push into Alzheimer’s disease and other dementia disorders. This so-called bypass budget—also known as a professional judgment budget—asks for $323 million above what the government is already funding each year on Alzheimer’s disease research. NIH spent $562 million in fiscal 2014. The fiscal 2017 proposal, which was requested by Congress, “outlines the optimal approach NIH would take in an ideal world unconstrained by fiscal limitations to make real and lasting progress against this devastating group of disorders,” says NIH Director Francis S. Collins. Much of this additional money would go toward development of clinical interventions and transforming basic science discoveries into treatments for patients. NIH would also use the extra funds to better understand the underlying molecular pathology of dementia. While bypass budgets overall are rare, the National Cancer Institute produces a bypass budget every year. It has never been funded at its requested level.

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE