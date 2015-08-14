Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Business

European Chemical Sales Rise In Second Quarter

Finance: Market picks up, but chemical industry leaders remain cautious

by Alex Scott
August 14, 2015 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 93, Issue 32
Advertisement

Most Popular in Business

EUROPEAN RESULTS
[+]Enlarge
Most firms posted second-quarter sales, earnings gains
A table showing EU second quarter financial results.
Most firms posted second-quarter sales, earnings gains

Leading European chemical firms are reporting an uptick in sales and profits for the second quarter of 2015 compared with the same period a year ago. Although sales are accelerating, companies say some markets are spotty, and they remain cautious about prospects for sustained growth in 2015. Most firms cite recent restructuring measures or growth in markets outside Europe as key reasons for improvements.

CEFIC, Europe’s largest chemical industry association, states that European chemical production grew just 0.3% in the first four months of 2015. “These figures show that the real economy is still not growing. In Europe, we need EU policymakers to start walking their talk on competitiveness, jobs, and growth,” says CEFIC Director General Hubert Mandery.

And yet the uptick in European company sales compares favorably with the second-quarter performance of some leading U.S. chemical makers, including Dow Chemical and DuPont, which recorded sales declines, due in part to the effect of shifting exchange rates.

Additionally, confidence among Europe’s chemical company executives has improved in recent months, according to a CEFIC survey. British chemical execs also appear to be gaining confidence, according to the Chemical Industries Association, a U.K. trade group. A survey found that nearly 60% of U.K. chemical firms expect sales to rise during the next 12 months.

Lanxess reported a surge in second-quarter earnings driven by higher sales volumes and positive currency effects. The German firm, which until recently was struggling, has upped its full-year profit forecast as a result. “Lanxess is returning more and more to the right course,” Chairman Matthias Zachert says.

French chemical maker Arkema experienced a significant financial improvement in the second quarter. Like-for-like sales increased 12%, rising to 39% when Bostik, its recently acquired adhesives business, is included. Sales in thiochemicals, nylon, and fluorochemicals improved nicely, the firm says. “Arkema enters the second half of the year with confidence, while remaining cautious on the future development of the global economic environment,” CEO Thierry Le Hénaff says.

Advertisement
Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Outlook weakens for European chemical industry
German chemical makers see weak first-quarter sales
No German chemical industry recovery expected until 2022

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE