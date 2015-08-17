Kem One Buys French PVC Producer

Kem One Group, the former Arkema polyvinyl chloride producer owned by OpenGate Capital and industrialist Alain de Krassny, has acquired the French vinyl products maker Kem One Innovative Vinyls (KOIV) from Klesch Group. KOIV was also part of Arkema. With headquarters in Paris, KOIV has 13 plants across Europe, Asia, and Mexico and annual sales of close to $400 million. Kem One Group recently secured a loan of more than $30 million from the French government to finance its business plan and an $80 million reimbursable government payment to fund the upgrade of its chlorine plant in Lavéra, France.
