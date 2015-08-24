Scientists Oppose Scottish GMO Ban

A group of 28 scientific organizations and universities is urging the Scottish government to reconsider its ban on cultivation of genetically modified crops. In an Aug. 17 letter to Richard Lochhead, Scotland’s cabinet secretary for rural affairs and the environment, the group claims that the decision “is political and not based on any informed scientific assessment of risk.” The scientists say that a ban on GMO crops in Scotland would prevent the country “from benefiting from future innovations in agriculture, fisheries, and health care.” The group is also worried that the ban could have negative effects on science in Scotland. The scientists ask the secretary for an urgent meeting “to protect the freedom and integrity of science, and its use in policies, in Scotland in the future.” The ban, which was announced on Aug. 9, does not apply to crops grown for research purposes.
