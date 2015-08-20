U.K. Fast Tracks Fracking

Credit: Associated Press

The U.K. government has taken steps to accelerate large-scale production of onshore shale gas using hydraulic fracturing techniques known as fracking.

Effective immediately, the U.K. government will step in to approve or reject drilling wells for fracking if locally elected politicians take longer than the 16-week statutory time frame. The move follows a recent case in which a local government delayed and then rejected applications to drill eight wells at two sites.

Additionally, the U.K. government has awarded firms with oil and gas exploration licenses for 27 blocks of land, each covering an area of about 40 sq miles. The winners of these licenses still have to gain local planning consent to drill commercial wells. The U.K. government plans to offer licenses for a further 132 blocks of land by year-end.

While France and Ireland ban fracking for environmental reasons, the U.K. government is a strong proponent. “It’s important we press on and get shale moving,” says U.K. Energy Minister Nick Bourne. Investment in shale could surpass $50 billion and support 64,000 jobs, he says.

Petrochemical firm Ineos, which says it has been awarded three of the new exploration licenses covering an area of approximately 100 sq miles, has welcomed the government’s new initiatives. It estimates that it could start producing gas in commercial quantities by 2020.

“Shale gas is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity that the U.K. cannot afford to miss,” says Gary Haywood, CEO for Ineos Shale. “North Sea oil created wealth in the U.K., and shale gas can do the same,” he says.

Ineos badly needs more ethane, which can be derived from fracked gas, to run its petrochemical cracker at Grangemouth, Scotland. It is operating below capacity because North Sea gas supplies are dwindling.