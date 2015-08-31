Germany To Ban Bioengineered Crops

Germany plans to follow Scotland’s lead in prohibiting the cultivation of genetically modified organisms. In a letter to German state officials, German Agriculture Minister Christian Schmidt said he intends to inform the European Union that Germany will not allow growing GMO crops even when varieties are approved in the EU. A law that went into effect in March opened the door for approval of growing genetically modified crops in the EU. The law also gave EU countries the option of banning the growing of such crops. Scotland and Germany are the first two EU countries to signal their intent to opt for a ban. EU countries have until Oct. 3 to inform EU officials whether they wish to opt out of new EU cultivation approvals for genetically modified crops. The U.S. and Asia grow genetically modified crops. The U.K. supports their cultivation, while France, Germany, and Scotland are generally opposed
