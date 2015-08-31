Molycorp To Close U.S. Rare-Earth Mine

Rare-earth element producer Molycorp will suspend operations by Oct. 20 at its Mountain Pass mine in California, which was poised to be a significant supplier of cerium, lanthanum, neodymium, and other rare earths. The firm filed for bankruptcy in late June, just days before hosting C&EN and other media on a tour of the facility. Molycorp blames the shutdown on low prices for rare earths and says it will continue to serve customers from facilities in Estonia and China. The company says the majority of the site’s 500 workers will lose their jobs.
