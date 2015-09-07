BASF Hits The Road With Schwalbe

BASF and Schwalbe, a European maker of bicycle tires and inner tubes, have codeveloped a thermoplastic polyurethane (TPU) inner tube that they say is 65% lighter than standard tubes made from butyl rubber but just as strong. The mechanical properties of TPU mean that the tubes are thinner than ones made with butyl, BASF says. The valve base and stem are also made from TPU, simplifying production and easing recycling, BASF says.
