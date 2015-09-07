EU Considers More Substances For Tight Regulation

The European Chemicals Agency (ECHA) is seeking comments on whether to classify seven chemicals as substances of very high concern, which would trigger strict regulatory controls. Certain—but not all—uses of substances so classified need to get official government permission under the European Union’s Registration, Evaluation, Authorisation & Restriction of Chemicals (REACH) regulation. One nominated substance is 1,3-propanesultone, particularly when used in mixtures and in the fluid of industrial lithium-ion batteries. Others are two chemicals used as UV stabilizers and in sunscreens—2,4-di-tert-butyl-6-(5-chlorobenzotriazol-2-yl)phenol (UV-327) and 2-(2H-benzotriazol-2-yl)-4-(tert-butyl)-6-(sec-butyl)phenol (UV-350); the plasticizer dicyclohexyl phthalate; hexamethylene diacrylate (hexane-1,6-diol diacrylate), used in inks and adhesives; perfluorononan-1-oic acid (PFNA), a long-chain perfluorinated carboxylic acid; and nitrobenzene, particularly when it is used as a processing aid or solvent.
