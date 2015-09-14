Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Biological Chemistry

Modified Tobacco Plant Helps Make The Anticancer Drug Etoposide

Plant Biology: Researchers identify enzymes needed for plant to pump out drug precursor

by Celia Henry Arnaud
September 14, 2015 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 93, Issue 36
Advertisement

Most Popular in Biological Chemistry

Researchers at Stanford University have identified enzymes that could make it easier to produce the anticancer drug etoposide (Science 2015, DOI: 10.1126/science.aac7202). Etoposide is currently synthesized from podophyllotoxin, a natural product first isolated from the Himalayan mayapple plant, Podophyllum hexandrum.

Podophyllum is not an easy plant to cultivate and grow,” says Elizabeth S. Sattely, who led the study. “It’s a challenge to sustainably grow the plant to get enough compound.”

Such difficulties could be avoided by producing an etoposide precursor in a different, easier-to-handle organism. Sattely and grad student Warren Lau have now identified the enzymes in the mayapple plant that could enable such a move.

The pathway comprises 10 genes, four of which were already known. Sattely and Lau found the other six genes by searching the RNA produced by wounded mayapple plants, which make extra deoxypodophyllo­toxin, a proposed podophyllotoxin precursor, in response to being wounded. The team used bacterial plasmids to transfer the pathway into Nicotiana benthamiana, a wild relative of tobacco plants that’s easy to grow.

The pathway the researchers assembled has an unexpected bonus. It contains two enzymes that convert deoxypodophyllotoxin into the etoposide aglycone, which differs from etoposide only in that it lacks a disaccharide group. The aglycone also requires fewer steps to convert into etoposide than does podophyllotoxin.

Currently, the engineered tobacco plants produce only nanogram amounts of the etoposide precursor. Although she thinks the task will be challenging, Sattely plans to engineer the new pathway into yeast, a prolific microorganism, to improve the yield.

The work is interesting and timely, but there’s a long way to go before significant amounts of the precursor could be obtained from tobacco, says Norman G. Lewis, an expert on plant metabolic engineering at Washington State University. “The amounts presently described are tiny, and there will be significant technical hurdles to overcome to get this into a commercially viable system in either tobacco or yeast,” he says. “The problems they will face on this, however, are common to everyone” in metabolic engineering and synthetic biology.

Advertisement
Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Missing pieces of natural product synthesis found
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Engineered brewer’s yeast make potential cancer drug
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Engineered microbes make ‘natural’ colorants

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE