U.K. Scientists Unite Against Budget Cuts

The heads of almost 200 life sciences organizations have written an open letter, published in the Financial Times newspaper, in which they call on the U.K. government not to cut investment in science. The move follows a request by the government for its business department, which is responsible for more than $7 billion per year in public spending on science, to outline how it might cut its budget by 25% or even 40%. The U.K. life sciences industry has annual sales of about $86 billion and employs about 180,000 people. The U.K. government is expected to announce a series of departmental budget cuts on Nov. 25.
