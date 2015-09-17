Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Biological Chemistry

Making Glycoconjugate Vaccines More Uniform And Effective

Immunology: Study demonstrates that vaccine efficacy depends on amino acid site where researchers attach sugar antigens to carrier protein

by Stu Borman
September 17, 2015 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 93, Issue 37
Advertisement

Most Popular in Biological Chemistry

SINGLE SITE
[+]Enlarge
Credit: Novartis
This model of a glycoconjugate shows a linker connecting a glycan antigen (purple and orange) to cysteines from a disulfide bond (yellow) on the carrier protein CRM197 (gray). The synthetic method is specific, attaching the sugar at one of the protein’s disulfides but not the other (lower left).
Model of a glycoconjugate shows a linker (sticks) connecting a glycan antigen (spheres) to cysteines from a disulfide bond (yellow) on the carrier protein CRM197 (ribbons).
Credit: Novartis
This model of a glycoconjugate shows a linker connecting a glycan antigen (purple and orange) to cysteines from a disulfide bond (yellow) on the carrier protein CRM197 (gray). The synthetic method is specific, attaching the sugar at one of the protein’s disulfides but not the other (lower left).

Glycoconjugate vaccines can spur the body’s immune system to seek out and attack pathogens or cancer cells on the basis of which specific sugar chains decorate those targets. Approved vaccines for conditions such as meningitis and pneumonia work through such sugar-based antigens.

To make glycoconjugate vaccines, scientists nearly always attach the sugars randomly to amino acids in carrier proteins to enhance the carbohydrates’ ability to elicit an immune response.

Now, researchers have used several reactions to link sugars to specific amino acids in a carrier protein and have found that where they attached the carbohydrates affected the level of responses to the vaccine (Angew. Chem. Int. Ed. 2015, DOI: 10.1002/anie.201506112).

The work shows that better control over attachment points used in the conjugation process could aid the development of better characterized vaccines with improved efficacy and more consistent molecular properties.

The investigators—Qi-Ying Hu of Novartis Institutes for BioMedical Research, in Cambridge, Mass.; Francesca Micoli of Sclavo Behring Vaccines Institute for Global Health, in Siena, Italy; and coworkers—note that this is the first comparative study of the immune effects of different sugar conjugation sites.

The sugar, or glycan, in the study is a lipopolysaccharide antigen from Salmonella enterica serovar ­Typhimurium, which causes a form of food poisoning that can be fatal, especially in immunocompromised patients. There are no current vaccines for this pathogen.

The research team used several site-selective conjugation methods, including two they developed, to attach the antigen via a linker to specific cysteines, lysines, tyrosines, glutamates, and aspartates in a carrier protein called CRM197. When they injected the vaccines into mice, the amount of antibacterial antibodies generated varied significantly depending on the conjugation site—as much as an order of magnitude.

Attaching a single sugar to both cysteines of a disulfide bond produced one of the more productive glycoconjugates. The conjugate was as active as ones with multiple sugars. This demonstrates how picking a specific sugar-linkage site can help optimize glycoconjugate potency, Micoli says, because a conjugate with multiple sugars is often more effective than a conjugate with just one.

Gonçalo Bernardes, an expert on site-selective protein modification at the University of Cambridge and the University of Lisbon, comments that this is the first structure-activity relationship study that clearly shows that attachment site can play a key role in immune responses to glycoconjugates. Conjugation site should be taken into consideration in the design of future carbohydrate-based vaccines, he says. However, Bernardes notes that scientists will also need to assess the effects on vaccine efficacy of the lengths of chemical linkers used to attach carbohydrate antigens to amino acids.

Advertisement
Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Llama antibodies may spell human flu treatments
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Metallopeptide catalyst eases synthesis of antibody-drug conjugates
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Enterobacterial Antigen Analogs Synthesized

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE