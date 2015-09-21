Merck Serono Builds German R&D Center

Biopharma company Merck Serono plans to construct a lab building costing $73 million at its headquarters in Darmstadt, Germany. The new facility will provide more than 16,000 m2 of space and accommodate about 200 R&D staff. The firm laid the cornerstone for the facility on Sept. 11. “When complete in 2017, we will offer our employees in research an open and modern environment that fosters collaboration and innovation across disciplines,” says Merck board member Kai Beckmann.
