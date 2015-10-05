Bradner Moves To Novartis

Renowned chemical biologist Jay Bradner will leave academia to become president of the Novartis Institutes for BioMedical Research. Bradner, a physician and research scientist at Dana-Farber Cancer Institute and Harvard Medical School, has made significant contributions to cancer research, discovering the first small molecules to block the BET family of bromodomain proteins and, more recently, regulators of gene control called “super-enhancers.” Bradner is the scientific founder of several biotech companies, including Syros Pharmaceuticals and Acetylon Pharmaceuticals. He will replace Mark C. Fishman, who in March will hit his contractual retirement age.
