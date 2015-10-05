Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Biological Chemistry

Hormone Helps Obese Mice Give Birth To Slimmer Offspring

Medicine: Adiponectin supplementation reverses some adverse effects of maternal obesity

by Judith Lavelle
October 5, 2015 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 93, Issue 39
Advertisement

Most Popular in Biological Chemistry

Studies show that obese pregnant women are more likely to give birth to overweight infants, who are in turn more likely to struggle with weight-related health problems later in life. Researchers at the University of Colorado Anschutz Medical Campus had previously found that mothers with low circulating levels of a hormone called adiponectin (ADN) showed signs of increased nutrient transport across the placenta, which can result in overweight fetuses. So Thomas Jansson, Irving L. M. H. Aye, and their Colorado colleagues wondered if supplementing ADN could lower fetal weight in mice. They infused recombinant ADN into the tissues of obese pregnant mice in the last four days of their pregnancies. Fetuses from untreated obese mice were about 27% heavier than the fetuses of treated mice and nonobese mice (Proc. Natl. Acad. Sci. USA 2015, DOI: 10.1073/pnas.1515484112). The supplementation effectively reversed the trend of increased placental nutrient transport seen in obese mice, Aye says. The authors write that strategies to increase maternal ADN levels may be useful as a means to prevent fetal overgrowth in people.

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE