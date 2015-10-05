Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Biological Chemistry

Molecule Screen Finds Ligand To Flip Riboswitch

Molecular Biology: RNA riboswitches, which control gene expression, could be better drug targets than previously thought, study concludes

by Stu Borman
October 5, 2015 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 93, Issue 39
Advertisement

Most Popular in Biological Chemistry

Researchers have developed a synthetic small molecule that binds to a bacterial riboswitch to control gene expression. Bacterial riboswitches are add-on segments attached to some of the microbes’ mRNAs. Endogenous ligands bind to these riboswitches, causing conformational changes that then inhibit translation of the mRNA. For example, the endogenous metabolite flavin mononucleotide (FMN) controls the translation of some riboswitch-bearing mRNAs. Because of riboswitches’ ability to control gene expression, researchers see them as possible drug targets. Previous attempts to develop synthetic riboswitch ligands focused exclusively on structures that closely resembled endogenous metabolites—limiting the range of candidates normally required for drug development. By screening a library of about 57,000 synthetic small molecules with antibacterial activity, Terry Roemer of Merck Research Laboratories, in Kenilworth, N.J., and coworkers have now found a small molecule called ribocil that inhibits bacterial cell growth by acting as a ligand for an FMN riboswitch (Nature 2015, DOI: 10.1038/nature15542). The findings indicate that a wider range of small molecules than previously expected may be able to target riboswitches and other regulatory RNAs.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Cancer target binds RNA and its mirror image
Controlling gene expression with light
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
On-Off Light Switch For Enzymes

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE