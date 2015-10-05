Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Biological Chemistry

Possible New Use For Statins

Drug Discovery: Cholesterol-lowering compounds improve muscle function in mice with Duchenne muscular dystrophy

by Michael Torrice
October 5, 2015 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 93, Issue 39
Advertisement

Most Popular in Biological Chemistry

A study suggests that statins, the popular cholesterol-lowering drugs, could help children with Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD), a rare but lethal muscle degeneration disorder. Researchers at the University of Washington report that simvastatin (Zocor) significantly improves muscle function in a mouse model of the disease (Proc. Natl. Acad. Sci. USA 2015, DOI: 10.1073/pnas.1509536112). The compound’s possible therapeutic effects for muscular dystrophy aren’t due to its knack at reducing cholesterol levels. Instead, the researchers think statins could slow the progression of the disease through their known ability to reduce inflammation, oxidative stress, and fibrosis, a form of scarring. Nicholas P. Whitehead and his colleagues gave the drug to mice with DMD, starting the treatment at three points along the disease’s progression—before symptoms started, at an early stage, and at a late stage. The drug showed therapeutic effects at each point. Compared with untreated mice, simvastatin-treated animals had an 85% lower level of creatine kinase, a marker for muscle damage; exerted 40% more force in their hind-limb muscles; and showed 50% less fibrosis in their diaphragms.

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE