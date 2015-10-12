Covestro Shares Raise $1.7 Billion

Bayer has raised about $1.7 billion from its sale of 31% of the shares of Covestro, its plastics business, on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange. The shares were offered on Tuesday, Oct. 6, for about $27 per share. They closed on Thursday at about $29. Covestro’s CEO Patrick Thomas says the firm will pay shareholders a dividend “from the start.” Covestro plans to use most of the proceeds from the share offering to repay debt to Bayer. Bayer continues to own the remaining 69% of Covestro.
