Firm Seeks Phosphate From Sewage Sludge

The Swiss start-up AVA-CO2 is building a pilot plant in Karlsruhe, Germany, to test its process for extracting fertilizer-grade phosphates from municipal sewage sludge. Named AVA Cleanphos, the process is based on hydrothermal carbonization. Testing by AVA-CO2 and partners from the University of Hohenheim and the Fraunhofer Institute for Silicate Research is set to run for a year. The partners hope to show that the technology can produce commercial phosphates cost-effectively.
