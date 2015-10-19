Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Biological Chemistry

Nanotherapy For Alzheimer’s

October 19, 2015 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 93, Issue 41
Advertisement

Most Popular in Biological Chemistry

Michael Torrice’s news report that transcranial ultrasound, coupled with intravenous injection of lipid-encased microbubbles, clears brain plaques and restores memory in mice is certainly intriguing (C&EN, March 16, page 5). As he notes in his report, this 2015 research study extends and verifies similar effects of ultrasound on another type of Alzheimer’s mouse model reported by a different team of researchers in 2014, all of which indicates noninvasive ultrasound could offer a nonpharmaceutical method to treat Alzheimer’s disease.

However, Torrice cites another investigator in this field of research who points out that Alzheimer’s patients already have disrupted blood-brain barriers. Hence any interaction of microbubbles (acoustically activated by ultrasound) with the blood-brain barrier needs to be done very carefully so as not to make matters worse for the Alzheimer’s patient.

One potential answer to the above caution could be obtained via an appropriate choice of film-stabilized microbubbles— that is, those that can also carry a suitable drug across the blood-brain barrier for localized delivery. By such means of localized pharmaceutical treatment, it may also be possible for the ultrasound intensity (acoustic power level) to be lowered even further and still provide added efficacy—resulting in even smaller chances of doing any harm to brain tissue in the patient.

More specifically, the most desirable film-stabilized microbubble agent would target Alzheimer’s-related human receptors involving certain lipoprotein receptors, most notably SR-BI, which has been found to display significantly impaired function in Alzheimer’s patients (Mech. Ageing Dev. 2012, DOI: 10.1016/j.mad.2011.11.008; Biochem. Biophys. Res. Commun. 2015, DOI: 10.1016/j.bbrc.2014.12.028; and Proc. Natl. Acad. Sci. USA 2010, DOI: 10.1073/pnas.1005888107). One candidate (drug-carrying) microbubble agent, capable of targeting (via SR-BI) the multiple-cell-type network underlying Alzheimer’s pathophysiology, is known as LCM/ND lipid nanoemulsion type (“Stable Nanoemulsions,” Elsevier, 2011). (Editor’s note: D’Arrigo is a business development contact at CCT Pharma Inc., which is commercializing technology similar to that described in this letter.)

By incorporating a small lipophilic (Alzheimer’s treatment) drug, such as edaravone (Proc. Natl. Acad. Sci. USA 2015, DOI: 10.1073/pnas.1422998112), into the above type of lipid nanoemulsion, the resulting combination therapeutic agent could target cell surface SR-BI on various cell types simultaneously for localized drug treatment. Moreover, because of the lipid-coated microbubble subpopulation existing in this type of multitasking combination therapeutic, the clinician is also provided with the possibility of substantially reducing the acoustic power levels needed for accomplishing noninvasive (transcranial) ultrasound treatment of the brain tissue, or sonoporation, if additionally desired for the Alzheimer’s patient.

Joseph S. D’Arrigo
Bellevue, Wash.

WATCH YOUR MAILBOX … ACTUAL OR VIRTUAL

Ballots for the ACS election mailed on Friday, Oct. 2, and the online polls are open. Your voice counts, so vote for the 2016 ACS president-elect and any other races on your ballot. Polls close on Oct. 30.

Advertisement
Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
New device could reduce toxic chemotherapy side effects﻿
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Neuromuscular junction on a chip tests ALS drugs
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Noninvasive chemical approach controls deep region of the brain in mice

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE