Swiss Firm Developing Ionic Liquid Battery

NanoFlowcell, a Swiss start-up that has developed a car powered by an ionic-liquid-fueled flow battery, says it will begin building an R&D center in Tenero, Switzerland, next year. Called Quant City, the 25,000-m2facility will house up to 200 engineers, researchers, and other staff when it opens in mid-2018, the firm says. NanoFlowcell aims to use the R&D center to further develop its ionic liquid flow battery for the automotive and other sectors.
