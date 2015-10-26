Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Environment

Nail Polish Chemical Under Scrutiny

by Britt E. Erickson
October 26, 2015 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 93, Issue 42
Advertisement

Most Popular in Environment

[+]Enlarge
Credit: Shutterstock
Manicurist painting client’s nails with red polish.
Credit: Shutterstock
[+]Enlarge
Structure of triphenyl phosphate.

Researchers at Duke University, Boston University, and the advocacy organization Environmental Working Group have found a link between the use of nail polish and exposure to triphenyl phosphate (TPHP), a suspected endocrine disruptor (Environ. Int. 2016, DOI: 10.1016/j.envint.2015.10.005). TPHP is added to some nail polishes to make them flexible. It is a common replacement for the plasticizer dibutyl phthalate, which has been associated with adverse reproductive effects. The scientists found that levels of diphenyl phosphate, a metabolite of TPHP, increased sharply in the urine of women 10 to 14 hours after they painted their nails with polish containing TPHP. The chemical is also used to manufacture plastics and as a fire retardant in foam furniture. Recent research suggests that TPHP interacts with a protein that is involved in regulating metabolism and the production of fat cells. It is unclear, however, whether the chemical contributes to weight gain and obesity. The study prompted one U.S. lawmaker to call for legislation to overhaul how cosmetics are regulated. Consumers “deserve to know that they are making safe choices,” says Rep. Frank Pallone Jr. (D-N.J.).

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE