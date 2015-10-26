Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Biological Chemistry

Stressed Plants Destroy Damaged Chloroplasts

Plant Biology: A ubiquitin ligase prompts cells to destroy organelles that govern photosynthesis

by Judith Lavelle
October 26, 2015 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 93, Issue 42
Advertisement

Most Popular in Biological Chemistry

[+]Enlarge
Credit: Salk Institute
This TEM image reveals a damaged chloroplast (white arrow) with its contents leaking out.
A damaged chloroplast is degraded in a micrograph of Arabidopsis thaliana cells.
Credit: Salk Institute
This TEM image reveals a damaged chloroplast (white arrow) with its contents leaking out.

In stressful conditions such as drought and high temperature, a plant cell’s chloroplasts can become damaged and produce harmful reactive oxygen species (ROS). Researchers at the Salk Institute have uncovered that plants produce an enzyme to signal cells to degrade ROS-producing chloroplasts before they do too much damage (Science 2015, DOI: 10.1126/science.aac7444). The team led by Jesse D. Woodson and Joanne Chory first created a strain of Arabidopsis thaliana sensitive to photooxidative stress. With transmission electron microscopy the researchers observed cells degrading damaged chloroplasts, which leak out their contents. With these green organelles destroyed, young plants never became green. The researchers then bred a second mutant plant that also underwent photooxidative stress but did turn green, indicating that chloroplasts were damaged but not destroyed. A genetic screen of these plants revealed a mutation disabling an enzyme called plant U-box 4 E3 ubiquitin ligase, suggesting that chloroplast degradation depends on that enzyme acting as a stress signal. Understanding this mechanism may help scientists create better drought- or temperature-resistant plants.

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE