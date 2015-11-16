DSM, Syngenta Agree To Microbial R&D Pact

Dutch specialty chemical firm DSM and agrochemicals giant Syngenta have agreed to jointly develop microbe-based agricultural products, including biocontrols, biopesticides, and biostimulants. The microorganisms will be for both pre- and postharvest applications on plants. DSM will provide the partnership with its microbial database, discovery platform, and experience in manufacturing microbial products. Syngenta will bring know-how in agronomic applications and plant biotechnology, as well as global market access. The firms predict that in the next decade, biological products could account for 10% of the global crop protection market.
