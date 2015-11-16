Ineos To Supply Ethane To ExxonMobil

Ineos, Europe’s largest olefins producer, has signed a long-term agreement to supply ethane imported from the U.S. to the Fife Ethylene Plant (FEP) in Mossmorran, Scotland. FEP is owned and operated by ExxonMobil, but Shell Chemicals has rights to 50% of its capacity. Ineos will begin supplying FEP, which produces 830,000 metric tons per year of ethylene, starting in mid-2017. Ineos has built an ethane terminal at its petrochemical complex in Grangemouth, Scotland, that will enable it to import ethane from the U.S.
