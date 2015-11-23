Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Analytical Chemistry

U.S. Approves Gene-Altered Salmon

by Britt E. Erickson
November 23, 2015 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 93, Issue 46
Advertisement

Most Popular in Analytical Chemistry

[+]Enlarge
Credit: AquaBounty Technologies
AquAdvantage Salmon are genetically engineered to grow faster than nonmodified salmon.
FDA has approved the first genetically-engineered animal intended for food in the U.S.— an Atlantic salmon that is engineered to grow faster than nonmodified salmon. Produced by Massachusetts-based AquaBounty Technologies under the name AquAdvantage Salmon.
Credit: AquaBounty Technologies
AquAdvantage Salmon are genetically engineered to grow faster than nonmodified salmon.

FDA has approved the first genetically engineered animal intended for food in the U.S.—an Atlantic salmon that is engineered to grow faster than nonmodified salmon. Produced by Massachusetts-based AquaBounty Technologies under the name AquAdvantage Salmon, the modified fish have been awaiting approval in the U.S. for more than a decade. FDA has determined that all regulatory requirements have been met, “including that food from the fish is safe to eat,” says Bernadette Dunham, director of FDA’s Center for Veterinary Medicine. Environmental groups and some members of Congress are questioning FDA’s decision, saying the agency neglected to address concerns that the engineered salmon could escape and outcompete wild salmon. “The fallout from this decision will have enormous impact on the environment,” says Andrew Kimbrell, executive director of the Center for Food Safety. The advocacy group plans to sue FDA to block the agency’s approval. Dozens of grocery store chains, including Safeway, Kroger, Target, Trader Joe’s, Whole Foods Market, and Aldi, have already said they will not sell the modified salmon.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Court questions environmental impact of GMO salmon
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Genetically Modified Foods In The Spotlight
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
U.S. Approves Gene-Altered Salmon

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE