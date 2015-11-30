EPA Promotes Safer Products

EPA is sponsoring a contest to promote the development of consumer and institutional products that meet stringent human and environmental health criteria. The agency plans to recognize winners throughout the chemical supply chain in five categories—product and chemical manufacturers, purchasers and distributors, retailers, supporters, and innovators. EPA is accepting applications for these so-called Safer Choice Partner of the Year Awards until Jan. 29, 2016. Now in its second year, the award program is designed to single out companies that participate in EPA’s Safer Choice Program, use the Safer Choice label on their products, promote and use products with the label, and conduct outreach and education activities to promote the program, formerly called Design for the Environment, to consumers and end users. “Safer Choice partners and award winners have shown that safer products are good for the health of our families, the environment, and business,” says EPA Assistant Administrator Jim Jones. The program currently has about 500 formulator-manufacturer partners who make more than 2,000 products.