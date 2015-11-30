Merck And Cape Town Target Malaria Drug

Merck KGaA and the University of Cape Town will jointly run a research program developing a potential treatment for malaria. The collaboration is set to extend to other tropical diseases. It will use H3D, the university’s drug discovery and development center, and Merck’s compound library to develop antimalarial drug candidates. Members of Merck’s executive board visited 10 African countries in the past week to underscore the firm’s commitment to the continent, Merck says.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter