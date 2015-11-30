Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Biological Chemistry

Protein Designers Roll Out A Barrel

Protein Design: After 28 years of failure, researchers have finally succeeded in creating from scratch a TIM-barrel, the most common protein fold found in enzymes

by Stu Borman
November 30, 2015 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 93, Issue 47
Advertisement

Most Popular in Biological Chemistry

[+]Enlarge
Credit: Po-Ssu Huang
Three images from a calculation used in the de novo design of a TIM-barrel protein. The sequence was designed to fold first into α-helices and β-strands (top) and then through an intermediate conformation (center) into a symmetrical TIM-barrel shape (bottom).
Ribbon structures show a sequence of steps by which a protein sequence was designed to fold into a TIM-barrel conformation.
Credit: Po-Ssu Huang
Three images from a calculation used in the de novo design of a TIM-barrel protein. The sequence was designed to fold first into α-helices and β-strands (top) and then through an intermediate conformation (center) into a symmetrical TIM-barrel shape (bottom).

The goal of de novo protein design is to understand protein architecture well enough to create new enzymes or other useful proteins from first principles, without modifying natural proteins. There have been many successes in the field, such as the design of globular proteins that fold with hydrophobic interiors and hydrophilic exteriors.

But the field has experienced at least one notable failure. As many as 10% of known enzymes adopt the cylindrically shaped triosephosphate isomerase-barrel (TIM-barrel) fold. For 28 years, protein designers have tried to create a TIM-barrel protein from scratch. But TIM-barrel design sequences have never folded into any tertiary structure—a three-dimensional assembly of α-helices, β-strands, and/or connecting loops—much less a TIM-barrel.

Now, a collaborative team reports that they have created the elusive barrel-shaped fold (Nat. Chem. Biol. 2015, DOI: 10.1038/nchembio.1966).

The researchers, led by Po-Ssu Huang and David Baker of the University of Washington, Seattle, and Birte Höcker of the Max Planck Institute for Developmental Biology, used rational design principles and calculations from the Baker group’s Rosetta protein modeling and design software to create sequences likely to fold into a TIM-barrel’s eight α-helices, eight β-strands, and connecting loops. They combined different features into an initial set of 22 sequences. They studied common elements in five sequences that folded well and zeroed in on a single prospect. The researchers then used X-ray crystallography to confirm that the sequence folded into a TIM-barrel conformation.

The work “represents a landmark achievement,” says macromolecule designer Deepesh Nagarajan of the Indian Institute of Science. “The implications are numerous,” including opening new avenues in enzyme design.

Indeed, the collaborative team now hopes to use designed barrel folds to create a new generation of custom-designed enzymes and as structural components of designed protein complexes, Huang says.

Advertisement
Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Designer protein tackles binding
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Evolving better viruslike capsules
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Designed peptides with constrained structures are good drug prospects

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE