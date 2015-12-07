Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Environment

Climate Change Threatens Food Security

by Britt E. Erickson
December 7, 2015 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 93, Issue 48
Advertisement

Most Popular in Environment

Chemists and chemistry students: Follow key developments connected to the Paris climate change meeting here.

Climate change threatens to roll back much of the progress toward ensuring there is enough food to feed the world’s population, which is expected to reach 9 billion by 2050, a report from the U.S. Department of Agriculture concludes. Released last week at the climate change conference in Paris, the report highlights the impacts of a changing climate on global food availability, access, use, and stability. Climate change has led to more invasive pests, diseases, and extreme weather, including droughts and wildfires, costing farmers billions in lost productivity. Such losses have led to food shortages and price increases, interrupted transport, and diminished food safety, particularly in poor and tropical regions, the report notes. USDA has established regional climate hubs to advise U.S. farmers on ways to adapt to climate change, and the agency seeks to integrate climate change into its conservation and renewable energy programs. Agriculture produces 24% of the greenhouse gas emissions, including methane from rice paddies, that cause climate change, according to the United Nations.

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE