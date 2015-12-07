Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Biological Chemistry

Dad’s Weight Is Imprinted On Sperm

Epigenetics: Obese men have different methylation patterns on appetite genes than their lean counterparts

by Sarah Everts
December 7, 2015 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 93, Issue 48
Advertisement

Most Popular in Biological Chemistry

Sperm don’t just deliver DNA to an ovum; they also carry information about the pending father’s weight, according to a new report. When a team led by Romain Barrès at the University of Copenhagen compared methylation patterns on the DNA of obese men with those of lean men, they found differences on genes involved in the regulation of appetite (Cell Metab. 2015, DOI: 10.1016/j.cmet.2015.11.004). Furthermore, obese men who underwent bariatric surgery to reduce their weight had changes in their sperm DNA’s methylation patterns that trended toward the configurations of lean men. The work suggests—but does not yet prove—that obese men might unwittingly alter the appetite and increase the risk of obesity in their children and that obese men may want to lose weight before helping conceive a child. Barrès and his colleagues are currently investigating those possibilities. They think sperm weight imprinting might have once served a useful evolutionary function by encouraging large appetites during eras of food abundance. However, studies nowadays have shown that “children of obese fathers are at a higher risk of developing metabolic disease later in life, independent of the body weight of their mother,” the researchers note.

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE