Solar Plane Lifted By $29 Million Fund

The team behind Solar Impulse 2, a solar-powered airplane that in July was grounded in Hawaii with overheated batteries, has raised the $29 million it needs to make repairs and complete its circumnavigation of the world. Covestro, which developed novel materials for the plane, has contributed to the funding and extended its partnership through 2018. Solar Impulse 2 will begin the final stages of its journey to Abu Dhabi, via the U.S., in spring 2016. The team had originally planned to complete the trip by the end of 2015.
