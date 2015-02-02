Advertisement

Biological Chemistry

NAS Awardees

by Linda Wang
February 2, 2015 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 93, Issue 5
Dulac
[+]Enlarge
Credit: Rick Friedman Photography
Photo of Catherine G. Dulac.
Credit: Rick Friedman Photography

Five researchers with ties to the chemical sciences are among several individuals named recently by the National Academy of Sciences for their extraordinary achievements in the physical and life sciences. The winners will receive their awards during NAS’s annual meeting in April.

Lineberger
[+]Enlarge
Credit: Courtesy of W. Carl Lineberger
Photo of W. Carl Lineberger.
Credit: Courtesy of W. Carl Lineberger

Catherine G. Dulac, Howard Hughes Medical Institute investigator and HigginsProfessor of Molecular & Cellular Biology at Harvard University, is the recipient of the $50,000 Pradel Research Award. She is being honored for her work on pheromone signaling in mammals.

Pollard
[+]Enlarge
Credit: Courtesy of Thomas Dean Pollard
Photo of Thomas Dean Pollard.
Credit: Courtesy of Thomas Dean Pollard
Roth
[+]Enlarge
Credit: Genentech
Photo of Bruce D. Roth.
Credit: Genentech

W. Carl Lineberger, E. U. Condon Distinguished Professor of Chemistry & Biochemistry at JILA at the University of Colorado, Boulder, is the recipient of the $15,000 NAS Award in Chemical Sciences. Lineberger is being honored for his work on developing negative ion photoelectron spectroscopy and other tools to study small molecules.

Thomas Dean Pollard, Sterling Professor of Molecular, Cellular & Developmental Biology; professor of molecular biophysics and biochemistry; and professor of cell biology at Yale University, is the recipient of the $20,000 NAS Award for Scientific Reviewing, presented this year in the field of biochemistry. Pollard is being recognized for his many review articles describing the molecular mechanisms of the protein actin in cell motility and cell division.

Weissman
[+]Enlarge
Credit: Courtesy of Jonathan Weissman
Photo of Jonathan Weissman.
Credit: Courtesy of Jonathan Weissman

Bruce D. Roth,senior vice president of small-molecule drug discovery at Genentech, is the recipient of the $20,000 NAS Award for Chemistry in Service to Society. Roth is being honored for his contributions to discovering the blockbuster cholesterol-lowering drug atorvastatin, better known as Lipitor.

Jonathan Weissman, Howard Hughes Medical Institute investigator and professor of cellular and molecular pharmacology at the University of California, San Francisco, is the recipient of the inaugural NAS Award for Scientific Discovery, presented this year in the field of chemistry, biochemistry, or biophysics. Weissman is being honored for his work on ribosome profiling, a technique that uses specialized messenger RNA sequencing to determine which mRNAs are being actively translated. He will receive a $50,000 cash prize and $50,000 to support his research.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

