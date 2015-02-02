Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Biological Chemistry

Plants Inspire Insecticide Candidates

Terpenes extracted from two plants interfere with mosquito ovary development

by Sarah Everts
February 2, 2015 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 93, Issue 5
Advertisement

Most Popular in Biological Chemistry

[+]Enlarge
A structure of LE3B.
[+]Enlarge
Credit: Proc. Natl. Acad. Sci. USA
Mosquito larva ovaries were hindered from proper development when exposed to the plant extract LE3B.
A microscope image of two 500-µm objects that resemble grape bunches.
Credit: Proc. Natl. Acad. Sci. USA
Mosquito larva ovaries were hindered from proper development when exposed to the plant extract LE3B.

Insects do billions of dollars’ worth of damage to agricultural products annually, and they can also be the vectors of numerous diseases. A team of researchers led by Yeon Ho Je and Sang Woon Shin of Seoul National University, in South Korea, and Alexander S. Raikhel of the University of California, Riverside, have found five new insecticide candidates by examining the terpenes produced defensively by two plants: Lindera erythrocarpa, a common Asian shrub, and Solidago serotina, a pervasive North American perennial (Proc. Natl. Acad. Sci. USA 2015, DOI: 10.1073/pnas.1424386112). Researchers developing insecticides avoid compounds that might hurt the environment or human health by focusing instead on disrupting insect-specific proteins. This team focused on the juvenile hormone (JH) receptor in mosquitoes. Agonists acting on this receptor already form the basis of several insecticides, but antagonists, which could prove more effective, have not yet been found. The team showed that two of the terpenes, including LE3B, are JH antagonists and can retard the maturation of mosquito larva ovaries.

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE