Sweden Makes Gas From Forestry Waste

G öteborg Energi, one of Sweden’s leading energy companies, claims to have started up the world’s first large-scale demonstration plant for generating substitute natural gas from the gasification of forestry waste, in Gothenburg, Sweden. Named GoBiGas, the 20-MW-per-year facility is now supplying gas to the Swedish natural gas grid. Forestry waste, such as branches and roots, is converted into gas via thermal gasification. Danish process technology firm Haldor Topsøe developed the catalyst and engineering for the project’s gas cleaning and methanation activities that are necessary so that forestry waste can be used as a feedstock.
