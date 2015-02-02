Advertisement

Business

U.K. University May Buy Novartis Site

by Alex Scott
February 2, 2015 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 93, Issue 5
The University of Brighton, in England, has entered negotiations with Novartis to purchase the pharma company’s mothballed R&D site in Horsham, England. The site, which had housed 371 Novartis staffers, closed in 2014. The university estimates that, as a center for higher education, the site could be used to create an estimated 2,250 jobs, attract $2.6 billion of investment to the region over 10 years, and provide facilities for around 3,500 students.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

