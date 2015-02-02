U.K. University May Buy Novartis Site

The University of Brighton, in England, has entered negotiations with Novartis to purchase the pharma company’s mothballed R&D site in Horsham, England. The site, which had housed 371 Novartis staffers, closed in 2014. The university estimates that, as a center for higher education, the site could be used to create an estimated 2,250 jobs, attract $2.6 billion of investment to the region over 10 years, and provide facilities for around 3,500 students.
