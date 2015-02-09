Eastman May Shut U.K. Acetate Plant

Eastman Chemical is looking to close its 24,000-metric-ton-per-year acetate tow facility in Workington, England. The firm has begun to consult with the site’s 152 staffers. Acetate tow is used in cigarette filters. Linda Hensley, general manager of Eastman’s fibers business, blames a worldwide glut in acetate tow capacity. The Workington facility represents about 10% of the firm’s tow capacity. In 2010, Celanese closed an acetate tow and flake plant in Spondon, England.
