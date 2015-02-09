Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Business

European Union Seeks Tighter Pesticide Controls

Crop Protection: Regulators seek to restrict 20% of substances

by Alex Scott
February 9, 2015 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 93, Issue 6
Advertisement

Most Popular in Business

Agricultural chemical companies in Europe are being buffeted by a series of initiatives to substitute—or reduce the use of—many pesticides applied in the region.

[+]Enlarge
Credit: Sauletas/Shutterstock.com
European regulators aim to tighten controls on potentially harmful pesticides.
Stock image of field being sprayed with pesticides.
Credit: Sauletas/Shutterstock.com
European regulators aim to tighten controls on potentially harmful pesticides.

Experts representing the European Union’s member states want to investigate restricting the use of 77 pesticide active ingredients that are potentially harmful to human health and the environment. The move could affect about 20% of all pesticides licensed in Europe.

Matthew Phillips, cofounder of U.K. pesticide and biotechnology consultancy Phillips McDougall, cautions that ingredient replacement would take place only if safer alternatives exist. “Identifying safer alternatives is complex,” he says. “The likelihood is that there may be restrictions for certain applications of a product rather than outright bans.”

In a separate move, France’s agriculture minister, Stéphane Le Foll, has introduced a policy to cut pesticide use in France by 25% by 2020 and 50% by 2025. The policy, which aims to replace pesticides with agricultural methods that don’t involve use of chemicals, is being slammed by the European Crop Protection Association, an industry group. “It will be difficult to meet these targets, which are politically driven,” says Euros Jones, ECPA’s director of regulatory affairs.

Potentially the largest threat to Europe’s pesticide makers is a planned policy to control human exposure to endocrine-disrupting chemicals, or EDCs. The European Commission is currently evaluating what constitutes an EDC. Bayer, a major European agchem supplier, rejects an accusation made in the Guardian, a U.K. newspaper, that the company pressured European officials into suppressing a draft EDC system.

EU draft legislation on EDCs is not expected until 2016. “It is too early to say where we will end up with the final criteria, but this will potentially have a major impact on the market,” Jones says.

The confluence of regulations to control pesticides in Europe is a “worrying trend,” according to Bayer. “In an unpredictable regulatory climate, research-intensive companies will find it harder and harder to invest the resources necessary to develop new products,” the firm tells C&EN.

Advertisement
Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Europe bans Bayer’s thiacloprid insecticide
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
European curbs on technology seen as harming farm productivity
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Industry disputes chemicals’ risks to endangered species

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE