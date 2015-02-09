Evonik Seeks Out Technology Partners

Evonik Industries has acquired a minority stake in Finland’s Nanocomp for an undisclosed sum. Nanocomp prints micro- and nanostructures onto polymer films to enable small, high-performing optical systems. The acquisition is part of Evonik’s strategy to build partnerships with technology companies and research organizations. As part of the strategy, Evonik is also seeking to collaborate with Israeli scientists. As a first step, the firm met recently with senior staff from Technion—Israel Institute of Technology.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter