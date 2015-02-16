Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Policy

Chemical Substitutions Tussle

European Chemicals Agency rejects criticism it is not doing enough to control harmful substances

by Alex Scott
February 16, 2015 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 93, Issue 7
Advertisement

Most Popular in Policy

Environmental groups and some companies are complaining that Europe’s system for phasing out hazardous chemicals isn’t doing the job.

Substances of very high concern (SVHCs) can be used—or authorized—in certain applications under Europe’s chemicals regulation, known as the Registration, Evaluation, Authorisation & Restriction of Chemicals, or REACH. But environmental groups and firms such as AkzoNobel and Ikea argue that these exceptions are too readily made and that more substitutions of SVHCs should be taking place.

For example, AkzoNobel phased out lead chromate in its industrial paints in 2011, but “we are surprised that the EU looks set to grant an authorization for the continued use of lead chromate in these paints for at least 12 more years under REACH,” says Julian Hunter, AkzoNobel’s senior manager for product stewardship and regulatory affairs.

To date, 31 SVHCs have been identified and are subject to restricted use. Of the 31, manufacturers have chosen not to apply for authorization to use seven substances, indicating that these seven are being substituted.

The European Environmental Bureau, an advocacy group, says this number would be higher if a socioeconomic analysis was not part of the authorization process. The group says REACH too readily accepts the cost of removing an SVHC as a reason for continued use.

The European Chemicals Agency, which is responsible for implementing chemical regulations across Europe, defends the robustness of its system. The authorization process “now works well and is fair and transparent,” and it has had a “tangible impact” on the substitution of SVHCs, claims Geert Dancet, ECHA’s executive director.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Tight EU regulation of three siloxanes recommended
3 siloxanes, lead, and a phthalate are candidates for tight regulation in EU﻿
EU authorization program credited with safer substitution

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE