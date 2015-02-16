Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Environment

Collaboration Aims To Save Monarch Butterflies

by Britt E. Erickson
February 16, 2015 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 93, Issue 7
Advertisement

Most Popular in Environment

The U.S. Fish & Wildlife Service (FWS) has teamed up with the nonprofit wildlife conservation groups National Wildlife Federation and National Fish & Wildlife Foundation in an effort to save the declining monarch butterfly. The number of monarchs has dropped by about 90% over the past 20 years because of pesticide overuse, climate change, habitat loss, and other factors. The public-private collaboration aims to rebuild lost habitats by planting native milkweed and other nectar-producing plants, the primary food source for these butterflies. FWS will kick in a total of $3.2 million. Of that, $1.2 million will provide funding for monarch conservation research. Private and public donors are expected to match the $1.2 million. The remaining $2.0 million will be used immediately to fund habitat rebuilding projects. The Center for Food Safety, an advocacy group, says the amount invested is significantly less than what would be required if monarch butterflies were protected under the Endangered Species Act. The group is also disappointed that the campaign fails to address the overuse of herbicides in conjunction with genetically engineered crops as a major factor in the decline of monarch habitats.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Neonicotinoids likely to harm endangered species
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Malathion insecticides won’t harm endangered species
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
US EPA slashes pesticide fees for 2022

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE