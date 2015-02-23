Huntsman Corp. is set to close part of its titanium dioxide complex in Calais, France, later this year in response to what it calls deteriorating market conditions. The closure will reduce Huntsman’s TiO2 capacity by about 100,000 tons per year, or 13% of its European capacity. The firm expects the move to yield annual savings of about $35 million. Late last year, Huntsman disclosed separate plans to generate annual cost savings in the TiO2 business of about $130 million by 2016.
