Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Biological Chemistry

Patent Picks: Nanomedicines

A look at recent patenting activity in nanomedicines, brought to you by C&EN and CAS

February 23, 2015 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 93, Issue 8
Advertisement

Most Popular in Biological Chemistry

 

Promising drug candidates sometimes fail during clinical trials because of problems with their delivery. For instance, some compounds aren’t absorbed well by the body. Other candidates have poor target specificity: They spread through the body rather than making a beeline to the region where they’re needed. This can cause toxicity in healthy tissue. About 20 years ago, pharmaceutical firms began investigating nanomedicines as a potential solution to these problems. Because researchers can coat nanoparticles with targeting molecules and can design them to release therapeutic payloads over time, nanomedicines might one day overcome current drug delivery challenges. Here, we focus on three recently patented nano drug delivery systems.

Top

Designer Particles Penetrate The Brain

[+]Enlarge
Credit: Andrew Clark/Caltech
A cartoon of a designer nanoparticle crossing the blood-brain barrier. The particle binds to a transferrin receptor, gets taken up a cell vesicle, and then released on the other side of the barrier, into the brain.
Credit: Andrew Clark/Caltech

Doctors typically treat castration-resistant prostate cancer (CRPC) with chemotherapy, but it does not relieve chronic inflammation or diminish tumors that have invaded bone, common occurrences in CRPC patients. To address these shortcomings, Shanta Dhar and Rakesh K. Pathak of the University of Georgia have designed a biodegradable polymer-based nanoparticle capable of delivering chemotherapy drugs, as well as anti-inflammatory agents and compounds that prevent bone degradation. The researchers target prostate cancer by attaching to the particles’ polymer coatings small molecules that bind to prostate-specific membrane antigen, a protein present on the surface of the cancer cells. They report that this new nanoparticle-based drug delivery system, carrying cisplatin as a chemotherapeutic and aspirin as an anti-inflammatory agent, kills prostate cancer cells more effectively than cisplatin and aspirin alone (WO 2014169007). In the patent, the authors describe how the particle might also be loaded with pamidronate, a compound that prevents bone breakdown.

Top

Nanomedicine Halts DNA Synthesis

One reason it’s been difficult to treat brain disorders is that it’s hard to slip large therapeutic agents through the brain’s protective barrier. Scientists have tried targeting transferrin receptors (TfRs), proteins that dot brain capillaries and transport iron inside the brain. By hijacking this transport machinery, researchers have been able to sneak antibodies across the blood-brain barrier. High doses are needed, though, to get therapeutically sufficient amounts into the brain. Mark E. Davis and colleagues at Caltech have been designing nanoparticles that interact with TfRs and that can carry a drug payload. In a recent patent (WO 2014185964), Davis and his group propose attaching transferrin to gold particles via a cleavable chemical linker. After the particle binds a TfR on a blood capillary cell, it would be drawn into a cell vesicle (shown). Then the linker would break because of the mildly acidic environment inside (pH 5–6). Eventually, the vesicle would release the particle on the other side of the blood-brain barrier. Because these particles attach strongly to TfRs but also release into the brain easily, the team thinks drug-loaded versions could be administered to patients at low doses.

Top

Jump to Topics:
- Three-In-One Particle For Prostate Cancer
- Designer Particles Penetrate The Brain
- Nanomedicine Halts DNA Synthesis

Patent Picks is a collaborative effort by C&EN and CAS. This feature reports on trends CAS scientists observe from patents in CAS databases. Patents now generate more than 70% of the new substances appearing in the literature.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Protein-lipid particles to deliver genetic medicine
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
RNA-packed hydrogel treats cancers that line organs and body cavities in mice
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Engineered ‘don’t eat me’ signal boosts nanoparticle uptake in cells

Some chemotherapy drugs work by disrupting DNA synthesis within tumors. One particular strategy inserts modified DNA building blocks—altered nucleotides made from bases such as cytosine—into a growing DNA strand. These imposter nucleotides halt DNA strand growth, killing the tumor cells to which they’ve been delivered. They do so because they contain bulky molecular groups that muck up the polymerase transcription machinery. To target these nucleotides to tumors, Vladislav Litosh and colleagues at the University of Cincinnati have designed a nano drug delivery system (WO 2014194250). The researchers attached modified nucleosides—nucleotides without phosphate groups—to the cyclodextrin-based polymer particles via acid-sensitive linkers. They also attached targeting molecules, such as antibodies, to guide the particles to tumor cells. Once a particle enters the acidic cells, the linker breaks, releasing the imposter nucleosides. These bulked-up nucleosides then get converted into nucleotides by the cell’s machinery. When tested, the particles inhibited the growth of a variety of cancer cell lines.

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE