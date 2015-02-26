Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Biological Chemistry

Calcium Channel Fingered In Ebola’s Infection Pathway

Virology: Two-pore channel 2 could provide a druggable target for treating or preventing ebola virus

by Bethany Halford
February 26, 2015 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 93, Issue 9
Advertisement

Most Popular in Biological Chemistry

A critical step in the path the Ebola virus takes to infect host cells has been elucidated. Scientists found the virus requires a specific calcium channel to release its viral genome into a host cell. The researchers could block this process with tetrandrine, a drug used in China to treat high blood pressure, suggesting a possible Ebola virus therapy.

Robert A. Davey, of the Texas Biomedical Research Institute, in San Antonio, had long suspected that calcium signaling channels were crucial to the Ebola virus’s infection process. Now, he and an international team of researchers have identified two-pore channel 2 (TPC2) as key (Science 2015, DOI: 10.1126/science.1258758).

TPC2 channels are found in a cell’s endosomes—the cellular sorting compartments that break down proteins for recycling. These calcium channels control the way endosomes move through cells. Ebola viruses pop up in endosomes after host cells engulf them whole.

The researchers found that mice genetically engineered to not have TPC2 evaded Ebola infection. In normal mice and in cell culture, the small-molecule TPC2 blocker tetrandrine stopped virus trafficking. Davey tells C&EN that his team is currently looking at tetrandrine derivatives to see if they can also halt the virus.

Darryl Falzarano, an infectious disease expert at Canada’s Vaccine & Infectious Disease Organization-International Disease Centre, who studies Ebola virus, says the finding is exciting from a basic research perspective. “Ebola clearly undergoes a complex series of steps in its entry pathway, and defining the cellular requirements for this process may one day lead to novel targets for intervention,” he says.

Falzarano cautions, however, that the finding won’t lead to immediate new Ebola therapies. Tetrandrine isn’t approved for use in humans outside China and faces a long slog through the regulatory process. Also, he suspects it might be better as a prophylactic Ebola treatment than one for people already infected with the virus. Tetrandrine or a derivative eventually may be part of a combination Ebola therapy, Falzarano says, “but this would be a considerable time in the future.”

Advertisement
Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
First Ebola treatment approved by FDA
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Small molecule treatment for Ebola
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Pain-Signaling Protein Activates T Cells Too

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE