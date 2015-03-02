Graphene Start-Up Pursues Coatings

2-DTech, a spin-off from England’s University of Manchester, has secured a $150,000 grant from the U.K. government agency Innovate UK. The firm will use the money to improve anticorrosive coatings for copper with silicon-doped graphene. Such coatings “could be instrumental in preventing failure of critical electronics hardware and thermal management systems exposed to harsh operational conditions,” says Nigel Salter, 2-DTech’s managing director.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter