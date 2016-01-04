ACS Award For Creative Work In Synthetic Organic Chemistry: Scott J. Miller

Sponsor: Aldrich Chemical Co.
Citation: For his discovery of minimal peptidic catalysts for important enantioselective and site-selective reactions, bridging the fields of enzymology and small-molecule catalysis in completely unprecedented ways.
Current position: Irénée du Pont Professor of Chemistry, Yale University
Education: B.A., chemistry, Harvard College; M.A., Ph.D., chemistry, Harvard University
Miller on what inspires him:“Molecular science is so fascinating. My sense is that there are very few processes that are understood in a definitive way. Our community keeps rethinking things, reconceptualizing things. I read the literature with a sense of amazement.”
What his colleagues say:“Miller’s work served as a foundation for the entire field of late-stage functionalization and natural product remodeling, currently one of the hottest topics in organic chemistry.”—Eric Jacobsen, Harvard University
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter