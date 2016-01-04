Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Policy

Congress Moves On Chemical Safety Reform

Legislation: Negotiations expected to culminate early in 2016

by Britt E. Erickson
January 4, 2016 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 94, Issue 1
Advertisement

Most Popular in Policy

Members of the U.S. Congress hope to send legislation that would modernize the federal law that controls commercial chemicals to President Barack Obama early this year.

In an unanticipated vote, the Senate passed S. 697, which would reform the Toxic Substances Control Act (TSCA), just hours before it adjourned for the holidays last month. Congress then quickly launched negotiations to resolve differences between that bill and a similar measure approved by the House of Representatives. The House cleared its slimmer version, H.R. 2576, in June.

Lawmakers say they hope to have a new version of the legislation ready for a vote by both chambers early this year. But the process of getting S. 697 to the Senate floor was chock-full of obstacles, and a few bumps remain before the legislation is ready for the President’s signature.

The Senate bill has widespread support from the chemical industry and some environmental and public health organizations. Other activist groups oppose it.

The American Chemistry Council, which represents many chemical manufacturers, hailed the Senate vote. S. 697 “will protect human health and the environment, build confidence in the U.S. chemical regulatory system, and address the commercial and competitive needs of the U.S. chemical industry and the national economy,” says Cal Dooley, the group’s president and CEO.

Some scientific organizations are also welcoming the legislation, particularly a provision that aims to boost research and development in sustainable chemistry. The American Chemical Society, which publishes C&EN, “supports a sustainable vision for chemistry, and the Frank R. Lautenberg Chemicals Safety for the 21st Century Act”—the official name of S. 697—“is an important step in that direction,” says Glenn S. Ruskin, director of the ACS Office of Public Affairs.

Lautenberg was a Democratic senator from New Jersey who championed chemical safety legislation for decades. He was pivotal in the legislative process that led to last year’s action on TSCA reform, introducing a breakthrough bipartisan bill just weeks before his death in 2013.

The newly passed Senate legislation represents several years of negotiations, and many environmental groups say it is vastly improved compared with previous versions. Nonetheless, it “still has major problems,” says Andy Igrejas, director of Safer Chemicals, Healthy Families, a coalition of environmental and public health groups dedicated to TSCA reform. “For example, it weakens EPA’s ability to intercept imported products … when they contain a known toxic chemical.”

S. 697 would also block states from taking action on a chemical because of toxicity concerns if the federal EPA is reviewing the substance, Igrejas points out. Sen. Barbara Boxer (D-Calif.) raised concerns about the legislation overriding state chemical laws, but senators eventually agreed to modifications that would preserve some state-level authority.

Even so, Boxer still has a few remaining concerns and nearly prevented the bill from getting to the Senate floor for a vote. Other senators assured her that she would be a part of the negotiations with House lawmakers to hammer out common legislative language on TSCA reform, so she agreed to allow the chamber’s vote to proceed.

“The voices of those who have been most deeply affected, including nurses, breast cancer survivors, asbestos victims, and children, will be heard” as Senate and House lawmakers negotiate on the final bill, Boxer says.

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE