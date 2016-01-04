E. Bright Wilson Award In Spectroscopy: Robert G. Griffin

Sponsor: ACS Division of Physical Chemistry
Citation: For the transformational solid-state NMR methods of dipolar recoupling and high-frequency dynamic nuclear polarization that enable structure determination in complex chemical, materials, and biological systems.
Current position: professor of chemistry, Massachusetts Institute of Technology
Education: B.S., chemistry, University of Arkansas; Ph.D., physical chemistry, Washington University in St. Louis
Griffin on what gets him inspired: “When I see a scientific or technical problem that cannot be solved with existing methods, it stimulates me to ask the question as to what can be done to develop a new approach to the problem. It is for me a natural reaction that led to the development of dipole recoupling and to high-frequency dynamic nuclear polarization.
What his colleagues say: “Bob Griffin has long been known as one of the principal actors in the field of solid-state NMR. However, in the past 10 years or so, he has risen above the stature of most of his colleagues and competitors in this bristling field.”—Geoffrey Bodenhausen, École Normale Supérieure
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter