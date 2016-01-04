Advertisement

Biological Chemistry

E. Bright Wilson Award In Spectroscopy: Robert G. Griffin

by Linda Wang
January 4, 2016 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 94, Issue 1
Sponsor: ACS Division of Physical Chemistry

Citation: For the transformational solid-state NMR methods of dipolar recoupling and high-frequency dynamic nuclear polarization that enable structure determination in complex chemical, materials, and biological systems.

Current position: professor of chemistry, Massachusetts Institute of Technology

Education: B.S., chemistry, University of Arkansas; Ph.D., physical chemistry, Washington University in St. Louis

Griffin on what gets him inspired: “When I see a scientific or technical problem that cannot be solved with existing methods, it stimulates me to ask the question as to what can be done to develop a new approach to the problem. It is for me a natural reaction that led to the development of dipole recoupling and to high-frequency dynamic nuclear polarization.

What his colleagues say: “Bob Griffin has long been known as one of the principal actors in the field of solid-state NMR. However, in the past 10 years or so, he has risen above the stature of most of his colleagues and competitors in this bristling field.”—Geoffrey Bodenhausen, École Normale Supérieure

