Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Biological Chemistry

Gene Tweaking Boosts Spliceostatin Synthesis

Biosynthetic Engineering: Pfizer team reprograms engineered bacterium to increase yield of promising anticancer natural product

by Stephen K. Ritter
January 4, 2016 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 94, Issue 1
Advertisement

Most Popular in Biological Chemistry

Pfizer scientists have reprogrammed an engineered microbe to improve the fermentation yield of the promising cancer drug thailanstatin A, a crucial step in its further development as a chemotherapy agent (Metab. Eng. 2015, DOI: 10.1016/j.ymben.2015.11.003). Thailanstatin A is a member of the spliceostatin family of bacterial natural products that interact with the spliceosome, the protein-RNA hybrid complex that is responsible for editing mRNA before the ribosome uses it to make proteins. Misregulation of mRNA splicing and mutations in the splicing machinery are associated with several cancers, and spliceostatins can put a halt to the problems. Alessandra S. Eustáquio and colleagues previously developed a biosynthetic pathway to make more potent and stable spliceostatins, but it was limited to producing 60 mg/L of thailanstatin A. The team found a bottleneck in the pathway, which they alleviated by increasing the expression of a gene to improve selective formation of a key hydroxyl group. The reprogramming helped increase production to 2.5 g/L, a level sufficient to support clinical trials.

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE